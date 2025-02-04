State of Texas offers land to Trump administration for deportation sites

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas General Land Office has been in contact with the Trump administration for its border security efforts with the purchase of land in different counties across the state.

Texas Land Commissioner Dr. Dawn Buckingham spoke with ABC-7 today, saying the federal government has reached out to them and said they're interested in collaborating with the state of Texas for deportation proceedings.

"Unfortunately, we're not able to disclose the exact plan right now, but we're in discussions. But we have seen already that the Trump administration is moving very quickly with a priority to get the violent criminals off of our soil who've been hurting our sons and daughters," Commissioner Buckingham told ABC-7.

The Texas GLO also said they are excited to see Fort Bliss as such an integral part of this deportation plan.

Commissioner Buckingham said the Texas GLO surrounds the city of El Paso in many aspects with lots of pieces of property, but for now, they are waiting to see the final details of what the Trump administration would like to do and how they want to work with them.

"Of course we have land all over the state, and if in case the federal government needed us to purchase something for their use, we would be happy to help them with that as well. So we're just standing at the ready to be helpful in this plan to secure our border," Commissioner Buckingham added.

More updates in later newscasts.