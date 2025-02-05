Skip to Content
On the Border

U.S. and Mexican authorities searching for another cross-border tunnel in Juárez

Canal 44, Juárez
By
New
Published 11:45 AM

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexican authorities of all three levels of government along reported U.S. officials were at "los hoyos" in the Chamizal area this morning checking for another cross-border smuggling tunnel on the border.

This comes after binational authorities and agencies checked another possible tunnel yesterday by the same area close to the Stanton - Lerdo Port of Entry in Downtown El Paso.

Mexico Department of Defense (SEDENA), Mexican National Guard (GN), Mexico Attorney's Office (FGR), Chihuahua Department of Public Safety (SSPE), Juárez Police Department (SSPM), Chihuahua Attorney General's Office (FGE), and the Chihuahua Investigation State Agency (AEI) were at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from SSPE Chihuahua, the DEA, FBI, and even Border Patrol assisted with yesterday's operation.

"The tunnel reported in this operation does not represent an illegal passage into the United States. However, the operation will begin intermittently in the coming days, as CBP has indicated the possible existence of another tunnel in the area," said a spokesperson with SSPE.

More updates in later newscasts.

Courtesy: Secretaría de Seguridad Pública del Estado Chihuahua (SSPE).
Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content