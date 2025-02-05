U.S. and Mexican authorities searching for another cross-border tunnel in Juárez

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Mexican authorities of all three levels of government along reported U.S. officials were at "los hoyos" in the Chamizal area this morning checking for another cross-border smuggling tunnel on the border.

This comes after binational authorities and agencies checked another possible tunnel yesterday by the same area close to the Stanton - Lerdo Port of Entry in Downtown El Paso.

Mexico Department of Defense (SEDENA), Mexican National Guard (GN), Mexico Attorney's Office (FGR), Chihuahua Department of Public Safety (SSPE), Juárez Police Department (SSPM), Chihuahua Attorney General's Office (FGE), and the Chihuahua Investigation State Agency (AEI) were at the scene Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from SSPE Chihuahua, the DEA, FBI, and even Border Patrol assisted with yesterday's operation.

"The tunnel reported in this operation does not represent an illegal passage into the United States. However, the operation will begin intermittently in the coming days, as CBP has indicated the possible existence of another tunnel in the area," said a spokesperson with SSPE.

