Migrant encounters keep decreasing on the border

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA)—The El Paso—Ciudad Juárez border area has seen a decrease in migrant encounters since the summer of 2024. According to U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector, the border has been seeing an average of 85 daily migrant encounters recently.

This Fiscal Year 2025 started in October and Border Patrol has recorded 29,114 encounters to this day; that's a 62.9% decrease compared to this same time frame last year.

The Mexican federal government announced last month they are opening a new tent shelter as part of the "México te Abraza" initiative to house and assist Mexican migrant deportees from the U.S., and the city of Juárez has not opened it yet.

Local officials along with the Juárez Mayor have said recently they have not received nor opened the shelter yet because of the low numbers of deportations arriving in Juárez.

"But at this time we must also say another great truth, there is no overcapacity, the shelters are not full, let's say that right now it would not be an argument to say 'hey, we have to allocate resources', because if there were a crisis, well, we would have to allocate them, but fortunately we are not experiencing that crisis,” Mayor Pérez Cuéllar mentioned.