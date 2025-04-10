Man caught allegedly smuggling drugs in bicycle

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- CBP officers stopped a 32-year-old American man who was allegedly trying to smuggle fentanyl and meth inside of a bicycle across the Paso Del Norte Port of Entry.

Courtesy: CBP

Just after 3 PM on Wednesday, CBP officers stopped the man as he was crossing into the U.S. from Mexico after they noted "anomalies" in the appearance of his bicycle.

Courtesy: CBP

A drug-sniffing dog then searched the bicycle and found the drugs stuffed in the frame. The officers dismantled the bicycle and weighed all the drugs inside. They totaled 0.18 pounds of fentanyl and 0.40 pounds of meth.