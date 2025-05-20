Binational officials discuss improvements for Tornillo Port of Entry

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The City of Juárez announced that binational officials from Juárez, El Paso County, and the Guadalupe Municipality will meet to discuss improvements for the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry in Tornillo, Texas.

This will be the fifth binational meeting held by officials in the El Paso - Ciudad Juárez area.

Officials are set to discuss logistics improvements for the bridge, economic development, and trade and commerce opportunities at the border.

The Tornillo Port of Entry, along with the Ysleta-Zaragoza and Jeronimo-Santa Teresa bridges, is expected to be the trade and economic pillars of the region once commercial traffic is removed from BOTA when its modernization project begins.

Binational officials will hold a news conference in Juárez at 11 a.m.

More updates in later newscasts.