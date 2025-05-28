U.S. citizen wanted for murder extradited from Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Homeland Security Investigations El Paso, assisted by the Texas Attorney General's Office and Customs and Border Protection, collaborated with the Mexican Government to take custody of an outstanding federal fugitive.

31-year-old, Jaime Renteria was wanted for his role as a drug trafficker and cartel enforcer, directly implicated in multiple homicides occurring in the Albuquerque, NM area.

HSI Juárez, with the assistance of Mexican law enforcement, helped track him down and return him to the U.S. to face justice for his crimes. Renteria will be prosecuted federally in the US.

The Chihuahua Attorney General's Office (FGE), along with the Mexico Migration National Institute (INM) and the Mexico Customs National Agency (ANAM), assisted in his arrest, transport, and transfer to U.S. federal officials.

He was handed over to U.S. authorities at around 10 p.m. on Tuesday via the Stanton-Lerdo bridge and then presented at the Paso Del Norte bridge at around 10:30 p.m.

Renteria is set to be presented before U.S. Magistrate Judge Anne T. Berton at 2 p.m., where he will face various federal charges.