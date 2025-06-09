Skip to Content
Possible new FC Juárez sports complex will benefit young people, mayor says

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- In recent weeks, Juárez mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar spoke about the possibility of having a new sports complex for the FC Juárez soccer team.

Mayor Pérez Cuéllar stated that the investment would be approximately 600 million Mexican pesos (around $31.5 million), and the idea is to locate it on the grounds of the former Juárez racetrack (Ex Hipódromo and Galgódromo).

"It's not easy to have a team for the city, and we are willing to support them in any way we can to preserve it and for the brand to grow and become a symbol for the city," mayor Pérez Cuéllar previously said.

Only 14 cities in Mexico have a top-tier soccer team; Juárez is one of them.

"Having the Juárez 'Bravos' in the first division is beneficial for this city."

He mentioned that the Federal Government, through the Institute for the Administration and Appraisal of National Assets (INDAABIN), is overseeing the construction of the FC Juárez Sports City.

ABC-7 reached out to FC Juárez for comment and confirmation regarding this new sports complex. A spokesperson with the team said they plan to build it, but it's still too early to confirm or deny the team's plans for this facility.

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

