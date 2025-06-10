Demonstrations in El Paso against ICE enforcement

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- With ongoing protests, marches and other social movements, among other events, local organizations in El Paso are set to speak up against targeted enforcement operations and arrests conducted by federal agencies.

The Border Network for Human Rights will host a candlelight vigil for what they call "demanding ICE to stop terrorizing communities and for the withdrawal of military from the border and Los Angeles."

The candlelight vigil is set to happen tonight at 6:30 p.m. at San Jacinto Plaza.

“This is a reckless and authoritarian abuse of power that endangers the civil and human rights of every American,” said Fernando Garcia, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights. “What we’re seeing in Los Angeles is not new—it’s the amplification of a strategy we’ve endured at the border for years.”

Another local organization called Casa Carmelita will protest "in support of families going to immigration court" outside the Richard C. White Federal Building in Downtown tomorrow from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

