Officials speak about National Defense Area in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Border Patrol officials in the El Paso Sector, along other state and federal law enforcement agencies, will discuss the increased border enforcement measures known as the “Deep South Campaign” and to provide more information on the designated National Defense Areas, including the additional trespassing charges associated with these areas.

Additionally, leaders will discuss consequences for attempting to illegally enter the United States and will expose the lies of Foreign Terrorist Organizations who conduct human smuggling along the border.