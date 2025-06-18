Migrant becomes first to be convicted in court on National Defense Area-related charges

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A judge found Dario Javier Trejo-Burbano guilty of one count of improper entry by a migrant and one count of entering military property. The Border Patrol Chief for the El Paso Sector touted this as the first trial conviction for trespassing into the Texas National Defense Area.

Court documents state that Trejo-Burbano knowingly and unlawfully entered the U.S. through the National Defense Area on May 8, 2025. The Department of the Army established this restricted area, as well as other similar areas along other parts of the border, earlier this year.

Federal prosecutors say this case was part of Operation Take Back America. The operation is a nationwide initiative to marshal Department of Justice resources to the border.

16 migrants were indicted earlier this month on charges that they illegally entered the National Defense Area.