Juárez’s Animal Welfare Department fining residents over animal cruelty and abuse cases

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The city of Juárez continues to see cases of animal cruelty throughout the area, having recently issued fines to over 60 individuals. Since September of 2024, more than 2,000 complaints have been lodged, though not all have resulted in fines.

Alma Arredondo, the Director of the Animal Care and Welfare Department (DABA), states that her department receives between 30 to 60 reports and complaints daily regarding animal abuse and even wild animals.

Most reports pertain to animals exposed to extreme heat or pets left abandoned in homes without care for weeks or even a month.

DABA frequently receives complaints about animals lacking food or medical attention.

To respond to any report, it must first pass through a verification filter to confirm the report’s accuracy, ensure it is not a duplicate, and check the home’s prior condition.

"Sometimes we find animals whose owners go to visit them once a month, and the neighbors are feeding them; we run into everything," said director Arredondo.

The Chihuahua Attorney General's Office reported this week that they rescued 21 dogs in May, bringing the total to 92 since the beginning of the year.

Fines can range from $60 to nearly $300, depending on the criteria for animal abuse.

If you are in Juárez and would like to report a case of animal abuse or cruelty, you can send a text via WhatsApp to +52 (656)-554-33-91.