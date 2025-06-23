El Paso County Commissioners approve resolution calling for transparency amid immigration court ’roundups’

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners voted to approve a resolution calling for transparency and due process as federal agents take people into custody outside of El Paso hearing rooms. ABC-7 took video earlier this month of officials detaining people outside of immigration court hearing rooms.

A spokesperson says that these actions are part of a larger nationwide push to "target any and all immigrants who may be subject to removal." The spokesperson says this new resolution calls for "a clear, consistent, and constitutionally sound process for the handling of individuals — immigrants or otherwise." The resolution demands timely, transparent notification of who was taken where and by whom.

County Commissioner David Stout says that Hays County first passed a resolution of this nature. He says he put forth the resolution "because of the stories we are hearing from El Paso and around the country."

El Paso County's resolution also urges other local governmental bodies to adopt similar measures.

Read the resolution below: