Mexican authorities respond to incident inside CERESO 3 in Juárez

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- The Chihuahua State Police Department (SSPE) reported this morning a special operation inside CERESO No. 3 in South-West Juárez.

SSPE officials say a conflict broke out between inmates inside Module 1 of the prison during the early morning hours, prompting this operation.

Officials have not reported any injuries, as custody staff have managed to control the situation.

Two hundred members of the National Guard, the Ministry of National Defense, and the SSPE arrived to support prison custody staff.

"These inspection operations are part of the routine inspection work in common areas and cells throughout the prison system, with the goal of preventing the presence of prohibited objects and reducing risks for both custody staff and inmates," said SSPE spokesman Jorge Armendariz.

Through operations led by personnel from the Chihuahua Security and Penitentiary Custody Police during the current administration, prohibited objects have been seized inside the Ceresos, which posed a risk to the population, staff, and visitors:

In 2023, 21,055 objects were seized

In 2024, 11,214 objects were seized

From January to May 2025, 7,955 objects were seized

"These operations will continue to be carried out randomly and unexpectedly to ensure the safety and security of each prison," Armendariz added.

More updates in later newscasts.