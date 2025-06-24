Skip to Content
On the Border

Migrant advocates on the border say they feel their hands are tied over immigration concerns

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
By
New
Published 11:59 AM

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- La Casa del Migrante in Juárez, one of the largest migrant shelters in the city, has seen a significant drop in migrants staying at the shelter since the start of the year. However, they say they feel their hands are tied over operations conducted by federal agencies in the U.S.

"It's a huge frustration, because we definitely can't help in any other way, right? I mean, we can't provide them with a safe channel for them to cross," said Father Francisco Bueno Guillen, Director of La Casa del Migrante. "Many of them are even going so far as to make decisions due to stress and other issues."

More updates in later newscasts.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Heriberto Perez

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content