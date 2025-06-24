Migrant advocates on the border say they feel their hands are tied over immigration concerns

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- La Casa del Migrante in Juárez, one of the largest migrant shelters in the city, has seen a significant drop in migrants staying at the shelter since the start of the year. However, they say they feel their hands are tied over operations conducted by federal agencies in the U.S.

"It's a huge frustration, because we definitely can't help in any other way, right? I mean, we can't provide them with a safe channel for them to cross," said Father Francisco Bueno Guillen, Director of La Casa del Migrante. "Many of them are even going so far as to make decisions due to stress and other issues."

