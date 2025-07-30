Chihuahua AG’s Office investigates discovery of New Mexico teen found dead

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- ABC-7 reported on Tuesday that Chihuahua State authorities found a 17-year-old girl from Hobbs, New Mexico, dead and buried at a home east of Ciudad Juárez.

The spokeswoman of the State Attorney General's Office in Northern Chihuahua, Gabriela Cota, said the girl with the initials D.C.L.G. left her address on July 16th and headed to Juárez to meet an acquaintance.

In the early hours of July 19, family members of the 17-year-old received WhatsApp messages from the alleged kidnappers asking for money and were extorted; it was then that family members made the trip to Juárez to file a complaint with the Chihuahua Attorney General's Office.

On July 22, state investigators responded to a neighborhood, where they found the teenager buried in the backyard of a house.

Currently, the Chihuahua Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Strategic Operations continues to investigate the case.

No arrests have been made yet, and investigators, along with other law enforcement agencies, continue to search for the suspects.

More updates will be provided in later newscasts.