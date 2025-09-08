Federal agencies arrest 35 migrants, smugglers in human smuggling scheme

CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posted in her X account over the weekend the arrest of 33 migrants and two human smugglers after federal agencies dismantled a human smuggling attempt.

According to her social media post, a driver rolled over while trying to evade Border Patrol agents and led to the arrest of two Mexican nationals who will now face human smuggling charges and federal prosecution.

Border Patrol, through its Smuggling Disruption Unit, Homeland Security Investigations and BORTAC agents executed a search warrant in Chaparral, New Mexico, where they encountered 28 migrants from Mexico and Guatemala attempting to hide in different parts of the stash house.

"This is law and order in action. Human smugglers take note: do not attempt these reckless schemes. We will find you, we will prosecute you, and you will face the full weight of justice," said Noem.

25 migrants will remain in ICE custody pending removal, 8 were charged with illegal re-entry and transferred to the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) and the two smugglers will face the charges previously mentioned.

ABC-7 reported last month, the El Paso Sector has encountered nearly 150 stash houses in the area so far this Fiscal Year 2025, which will end next month.

More updates in later newscasts.