Border Patrol addresses stash houses in El Paso sector

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Leadership for the Border Patrol El Paso Sector says they are still seeing properties being used by Transnational Criminal Organizations (TCOs) as stash houses. Agents have found more than 158 so far in the 2025 fiscal year, which ends in October.

For comparison, Border Patrol agents in the sector found more than 280 stash houses in fiscal year 2024. The El Paso Sector covers El Paso and Hudspeth counties and all of New Mexico, 125,500 square miles in total.

As ABC-7 reported, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said federal agencies in the sector arrested 35 migrants along with their smugglers in a human smuggling scheme in Chaparral, New Mexico at the start of the month.

