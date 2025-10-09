Impact of new sweeping tariffs on the border

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- A new round of sweeping tariffs was announced by President Trump last week, aimed at enforcing "National Security purposes," something borderland business and industry leaders say will not only raise prices, but also economic uncertainty as well.

ABC-7 spoke with the national vice president of the Mexican Cargo Transportation Chamber (CANACAR), Manuel Sotelo, who said these new tariffs are only adding more impacts to the tariffs already imposed on other regular goods imported into the U.S.

Tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper, among others, have been shifting the supply chain demand by raising the price on these imports and exports.

The new 25% tariffs on heavy trucks imported into the U.S. are aimed at strengthening U.S. manufacturing companies over foreign-made products, merchandise and goods.

More updates in later newscasts.