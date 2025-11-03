Memorial set up for people who died in fiery crash in Juárez

JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Today, family members and friends of some victims who died in a fiery crash in Juárez laid flowers and candles in memory of those lost. The accident occurred at the intersection of 'Avenida Tecnológico' and 'Calle Centeno' in the 'Aeropuerto' neighborhood, where five bodies were recovered.

The Chihuahua Attorney General's Office (FGE) identified three of the five people who died in the crash, as well as the one still in serious condition, while working to officially identify two others.

The involved vehicles were a red Honda and a GMC Acadia SUV, which was traveling westbound when it overturned and burst into flames almost immediately.

"As a result of this accident, three people were burned beyond recognition, and one person was injured inside the GMC Acadia," FGE stated.

Twenty-five-year-old Dayanara G. G. died at the scene, with the cause of death attributed to a traumatic brain injury.

The injured person with burns was identified as 18-year-old Gael G. G., who was transported to the Mexican Social Security Institute Number 2.

Meanwhile, in the red Honda, the driver was identified as 19-year-old Alberto B. T., whose cause of death was determined to be a traumatic brain injury secondary to a deep contusion. His passenger was identified as 18-year-old Mariana S. S., whose cause of death was listed as traumatic brain injury and hypovolemic shock caused by an arterial laceration.

Juárez Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar said the tragedy was caused by the irresponsibility of the 18-year-old driver.

"There is no way that in a city with more than 1.5 million residents, the irresponsibility of one citizen can be compensated for," Mayor Pérez Cuéllar stated.

He added that the work of the Juárez Traffic Police Department (CGSV) is ongoing, and patrols will continue throughout this holiday season.