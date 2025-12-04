Skip to Content
On the Border

Border Czar Tom Homan visits UTEP for Turning Point USA chapter event, protesters gather

By ,
today at 3:33 PM
Published 2:42 PM

Watch the live event

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tom Homan, the President Donald Trump-appointed border czar, will be speaking at a Turning Point USA Chapter event at UTEP Thursday evening.

Homan is a well known part of the Trump Administration, which has made border security a focal point of its policies.

ABC-7 previously interviewed Homan during a past trip to the Borderland. Watch the full interview here.

A group called El Chuco Habla is planning a protest against tonight's event. The protest will happen on campus at the Leech Grove "free speech area" at 7 p.m. Some UTEP students are also planning a protest called the Student Speak Up: Student Assembly from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. in the same area.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Lauren Bly

Author Profile Photo

Rishi Oza

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.