Border Czar Tom Homan visits UTEP for Turning Point USA chapter event, protesters gather

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Tom Homan, the President Donald Trump-appointed border czar, will be speaking at a Turning Point USA Chapter event at UTEP Thursday evening.

Homan is a well known part of the Trump Administration, which has made border security a focal point of its policies.

ABC-7 previously interviewed Homan during a past trip to the Borderland. Watch the full interview here.

A group called El Chuco Habla is planning a protest against tonight's event. The protest will happen on campus at the Leech Grove "free speech area" at 7 p.m. Some UTEP students are also planning a protest called the Student Speak Up: Student Assembly from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. in the same area.