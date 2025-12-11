Border Patrol agents apprehend migrant after pursuit

TORNILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- Border Patrol agents in a surveillance tower along the border saw three people illegally enter the U.S. the afternoon of Tuesday, December 9, 2025. Two of the migrants, both from Ecuador, were apprehended. The other migrant managed to cross an irrigation canal and got away in a car. That car sped off on Alameda Avenue, prompting a response from several law enforcement agencies, including the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

Agents tried to stop the car near Tornillo, but the car would not yield, according to a Border Patrol spokesperson. Agents lost track of the car in Fabens, but later found the car and tried to stop it again. Law enforcement officers were able to stop the car on Horizon Boulevard at Elsworth Drive in Sparks.

Agents apprehended a Mexican migrant who had entered the country illegally, along with a driver from the U.S. All individuals involved are now facing prosecution under Title 8.