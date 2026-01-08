Skip to Content
On the Border

Run International 2026 10K happening January 17

By
Published 5:51 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 7th annual Run International is making its return to the Borderland. 3,000 runners are expected to cross the border in this race that unites two countries and two cities.

The 10K route will allow runners to see historical landmarks across downtown El Paso and downtown Ciudad.

Organizers say it is all about uniting our entire community without borders.

It is all happening Saturday, January 17, 2026. The run starts on Oregon Street in downtown El Paso, and will take you to the streets of Juarez, and ends at the Paso del Norte Bridge.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

KVIA-Newsroom

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.