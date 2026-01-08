Run International 2026 10K happening January 17

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The 7th annual Run International is making its return to the Borderland. 3,000 runners are expected to cross the border in this race that unites two countries and two cities.

The 10K route will allow runners to see historical landmarks across downtown El Paso and downtown Ciudad.

Organizers say it is all about uniting our entire community without borders.

It is all happening Saturday, January 17, 2026. The run starts on Oregon Street in downtown El Paso, and will take you to the streets of Juarez, and ends at the Paso del Norte Bridge.