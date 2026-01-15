Skip to Content
Missing teenager from Uzbekistan found at Juárez airport

La Fiscalía de Distrito Zona Norte
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Officials found a teenager from Uzbekistan who had become lost in Ciudad Juárez. Officers found the teenager, identified as 15-year-old Fakhdi I., at Abraham González Airport today.

Officials say a specialized missing person unit was called in to find Fakhdi I. He had been been reported missing earlier in the day today.

Agents worked with the teenager's father, a native of Massachusetts, in the investigation. Fakhdi I. was found safe and reunited with his father, according to officials. They did not explain the events leading up to the teenager's momentary disappearance.

