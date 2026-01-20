El Pasoans protest ICE on 1-year anniversary of Trump’s second inauguration

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today marks one year since President Donald Trump was sworn into office for a second term as president.

In protest of the anniversary, as well as the Trump Administration's recent ICE raids, some Borderland residents took to Downtown El Paso in protest.

The protestors held signs and walked the streets of Downtown El Paso.

The protesters stressed they want ICE agents out of El Paso and other cities across America. They also said they are standing up for human rights.