Skip to Content
On the Border

El Pasoans protest ICE on 1-year anniversary of Trump’s second inauguration

By
New
Published 5:38 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today marks one year since President Donald Trump was sworn into office for a second term as president.

In protest of the anniversary, as well as the Trump Administration's recent ICE raids, some Borderland residents took to Downtown El Paso in protest.

The protestors held signs and walked the streets of Downtown El Paso.

The protesters stressed they want ICE agents out of El Paso and other cities across America. They also said they are standing up for human rights.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.