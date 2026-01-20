ICE eyes Clint for future detention facilities; Congresswoman Escobar speaks out against plan

Update (3:28 PM): El Paso's Congresswoman Veronica Escobar is commenting on ICE's possible new detention facilities in El Paso County. Escobar says that a private corporation received an almost $30 million federal contract to design more detention space for El Paso county. Escobar says that includes another facility in El Paso.

"Donald Trump and Republicans have been using American taxpayer funds to enrich these private corporations that are responsible for Trump’s mass deportation efforts, including the corporation operating Camp East Montana that limits adequate oversight, has become increasingly fatal, and does not meet minimum standards for detaining human beings," Escobar stated.

Escobar also expressed her desire for the existing facility, Camp East Montana, to be shut down. Camp East Montana has had three detainees die over the past few months.

“The $170 billion in funding for these corporate-run tent cities comes from the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill.’ This Republican law cut healthcare and nutrition programs for hard-working Americans in order to give the wealthiest Americans massive tax breaks and fund these tent cities and the gestapo-like tactics we are seeing across the country that target U.S. citizens and legal residents," Escobar said.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- In response to ABC-7's question about the federal purchase of land near Clint, the Department of Homeland Security says the area will be used for future detention facilities. An ICE spokesperson added that the department is not announcing new detention centers at this time.

"These will not be warehouses — they will be very well-structured detention facilities meeting our regular detention standards," the ICE spokesperson said.

The spokesperson also brought up ICE's recent efforts to detain undocumented migrants the federal government has deemed dangerous. Read the spokesperson's full statement below: