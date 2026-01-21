Death of migrant at Camp East Montana ruled a homicide

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has obtained the autopsy report for Geraldo Lunas Campos, the second migrant to die while detained at Camp East Montana. The autopsy report states that Lunas Campos died of asphyxia due to neck and torso compression. The report states that his death has been ruled a homicide.

"According to reports, this 55-year-old man, Geraldo Lunas Campos, was witnessed to become unresponsive while being physically restrained by law enforcement," the report states. "Emergency medical services were summoned, resuscitative efforts were performed, and death was pronounced on scene."

The report states that Lunas Campos has a history of bipolar disorder and anxiety. The report adds that Lunas Campos had superficial abrasions on his body and hemorrhages on his eyelids and neck. His ribs were also fractured, according to the report.

"Postmortem toxicology testing detected the presence of trazodone and hydroxyzine," the report states.

ICE first reported Lunas Campos' death earlier this month. At that time, ICE officials said that Lunas Campos experienced medical distress before his death. The Cuban migrant was previously charged with a number of crimes, according to ICE. ICE officials added that an immigration judge ordered Lunas Campos removed from the U.S. in March 2005.

ICE officials say that Lunas Campos was arrested by immigration authorities on July 14, 2025, in Rochester, New York. He was transferred to Camp East Montana on September 6, 2025. He died on January 3, 2026.