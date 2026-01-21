DHS increasing self-deportation stipend from $1,000 to $2,600

The administrator previously offered $1,000 for those who self-deported.

By Luke Barr

January 21, 2026, 11:11 AM

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Wednesday that it is increasing its stipend for those who are in the United States illegally and self-deport by $1,600.

Previously, DHS offered $1,000 to those who use the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Home App to self-deport, but now, it's raising that number to $2,600.

DHS claimed that since January 2025, 2.2 million people who are in the U.S. illegally have voluntarily self-deported -- with "tens of thousands" using the CBP app. A report from the Brookings Institution released last week called DHS' data into question, saying the department's numbers "should not be considered a serious source."

DHS is using the CBP Home Mobile App to incentivize self-deportation.Department of Homeland Security

"To celebrate one year of this administration, the U.S. taxpayer is generously increasing the incentive to leave voluntarily for those in this country illegally- offering a $2,600 exit bonus,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a release. "Illegal aliens should take advantage of this gift and self-deport because if they don’t, we will find them, we will arrest them, and they will never return."

The increased amount is to mark to the first year of President Donald Trump's term in office, and may only be temporary, DHS said in the release.

For months, the department has been pushing self-deportations -- spending millions on advertisements that showcased it's previous $1,000 payment and a plane ticket that people who register to self-deport are given.

It's not clear how much money in total has been given to people who have self-deported.

DHS said in the first year of Trump's term, there were 675,000 deportations. The authors of the Brookings Institution report estimated a figure much lower last week -- saying there were between 310,000 and 315,000 removals in 2025.

Deporting migrants who are illegally in the U.S. was one of Trump's key campaign promises, but advocates have said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol tactics have gone too far in some cases.