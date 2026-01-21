U.S. Border Patrol unveils new vehicle barrier system at Sierra Blanca checkpoint

SIERRA BLANCA, Texas (KVIA) -- The U.S. Border Patrol has unveiled a first-of-its-kind advanced vehicle barrier system at the Sierra Blanca immigration checkpoint along Interstate 10, marking the first deployment of the technology at any permanent Border Patrol checkpoint nationwide.

Officials said the semi-autonomous system, known as the GRAB 350, is designed to enhance public safety, strengthen border security and deter dangerous attempts to evade inspection.

The system was developed by Global GRAB Technologies and installed at the permanent checkpoint in Hudspeth County, about 90 miles east of El Paso.

The Sierra Blanca checkpoint is one of 45 permanent U.S. Border Patrol checkpoints across the country and is located along one of the nation’s busiest highway corridors.

The new system is intended to stop vehicles attempting to flee at high speeds before pursuits move onto public roadways.

“Interstate 10 is a major artery connecting communities across the country. When someone attempts to bypass an immigration checkpoint, they are putting innocent motorists and our agents at serious risk,” Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Lloyd Easterling said. “This system allows us to stop and contain those threats in a controlled environment, before they become dangerous pursuits on public roadways.”

The active vehicle barrier uses a layered approach that combines an energy-absorbing ground retractable barrier with an in-ground tire shredding system. Both components are certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Safety Act and allow agents to rapidly disable fleeing vehicles within the checkpoint perimeter.

The system is crash certified by the American Society for Testing and Materials and is designed to stop extremely large vehicles traveling at speeds more than 50 miles per hour.

Trained agents can deploy the system remotely from a protected position, and vehicle detection sensors are used to reduce the risk of accidental activation.

From a public safety perspective, Border Patrol officials said the technology is designed to reduce high-speed chases, collisions, injuries and loss of life.

From an agent safety standpoint, the system increases distance and control during enforcement actions and reduces the need for close contact vehicle interventions.

“This is not a pilot or a concept, it is a fully operational enforcement capability,” Easterling said. “We will use every appropriate tool available to protect the American public and our agents as we unapologetically enforce the law.”

The Sierra Blanca checkpoint processes thousands of vehicles each day traveling through the southern United States.

U.S. Border Patrol officials emphasized that the system is less than lethal and will be used only by trained and certified agents when necessary to support safe and effective checkpoint operations.