Peruvian migrant accused of assaulting Border Patrol agent near Mt. Cristo Rey

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A Peruvian migrant is accused of assaulting a Border Patrol agent in the Mount Cristo Rey area. The migrant, Denis Puente-Rios, had previously been removed from the United States and was attempting to illegally reenter the country at the time of the assault, court documents state. In addition to the assault charge he now faces, Puente-Rios is also charged with being a previously removed migrant caught reentering the country. Court records show that Puente-Rios is now intending to plead guilty.

The alleged assault happened on December 26, 2025, according to court documents. They state that Puente-Rios and two other migrants were caught trying to enter the country illegally. A Border Patrol agent tried to handcuff Puente-Rios, but court documents state that he grabbed the agent's hands and tried to push her away. The agent also reported that Puente-Rios raised a fist and she believed that he would strike her.

Court documents state that the agent then took out her taser, but it deployed incorrectly. The agent reported that Puente-Rios then tried to grab the taser from her hand. The agent then started wrestling Puente-Rios and got him into a headlock. Puente-Rios then pinned the agent to the ground, according to court documents. The agent then grabbed a rock and hit the side of Puente-Rios' head. Another agent then helped the first to get Puente-Rios into handcuffs.

In an interview after the incident, Puente-Rios told officials that he did not intend to hurt the arresting agent. He told officials that he panicked and was desperate. The officer was not injured, the court documents state.

Court documents state that Puente-Rios was previously deported to Mexico via Harlingen, Texas on or about October 2, 2025. He was deported after being reported for a domestic disturbance, according to court documents.