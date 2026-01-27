New York woman tried to buy gun to ‘kill ICE agents,’ DHS says

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- DHS is investigating a woman who officials say tried to buy a gun to "protect herself from ICE Agents, and also to kill ICE Agents.”

ICE agents in New York are investigating, DHS officials say. New York State Police are also on the case. DHS officials say that the woman tried to buy the gun on two separate occasions in Kenmore, New York.

Officials have not provided any additional details about the woman or the charges she is facing. Officials have not publicly identified the woman.

DHS is asking the public to report harassment of ICE agents by calling 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or by completing ICE’s online tip form.

“Every day there are more assaults, more vehicle-ramming attacks, more attempts to kill our officers. Now, we have an American citizen purchasing a gun with the intent to KILL our officers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Comparing ICE day-in and day-out to the Nazi Gestapo, the Secret Police, and slave patrols has consequences. The men and women of ICE and CBP are fathers and mothers, sons and daughters. They get up every morning to try and make our communities safer. Like everyone else, they just want to go home to their families at night. The violence and dehumanization of these men and women who are simply enforcing the law must stop.”