City of El Paso to discuss, take action to prevent ICE detention centers within city limits

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council is currently in executive session discussing a plan to prevent the installation of any U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facilities in the city. Council members will vote on the item during their work session.

Back in February, ABC-7 reported on the city's plans, which included directing the City Manager, in collaboration with the City Attorney, to develop this plan to prevent the construction of more detention facilities in El Paso.

Camp East Montana is located inside Fort Bliss, and the proposed new detention center is set to be located in the City of Socorro, Texas. However, city leaders and officials previously said they don't want any of them built or proposed within city limits.

City Council also wants to:

Create and present a protocol that prevents federal law enforcement officers from entering any city facility, with the intention to search, detain, or arrest a person without a signed judicial warrant.

Explore a temporary prohibition on permitting, zoning, and licensing for ICE facilities.

Produce a report that details all points of cooperation between the City of El Paso and ICE.

So far, Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino, El Paso Police Chief Peter Pacillas, Kevin Smith with Planning and Inspections and Elda Rodriguez-Hefner with the Office of the Comptroller, among other city leaders and officials, presented and spoke during the item before going into executive session.

ABC-7 is at City Hall chambers and will report as soon as the council votes on the item.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 6.