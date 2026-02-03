Borderland residents speak against ICE detention facilities in El Paso during city council meeting

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso City Council is currently hearing from dozens of borderland residents during a public comment session on an item to prevent the construction of any new ICE detention centers within city limits.

According to city officials, over 50 people signed up to speak before El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson and several council members. City Representatives Lily Limón and Chris Canales were co-sponsoring the item.

ABC-7 reported last week that over 200 people signed up for public comment at the El Paso County Commissioners Court to speak up about the new facility, said to be located and built in Far East El Paso County. From those who spoke in person, all of them were against it.

Several residents have been speaking against Camp East Montana on Fort Bliss after three deaths at the facility were previously confirmed by ICE.

Immigration advocates, residents, former law enforcement, social workers and even retired federal government workers are some of the people who signed up to support the city's discussion on item 34.

