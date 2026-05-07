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On the Border

City of San Elizario moves to block resources for proposed ICE detention centers

Heriberto Perez, KVIA.
By
Published 2:06 PM

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of San Elizario held its council meeting Tuesday and unanimously approved the following two items:

"14. Discussion and Action: Regarding a Resolution supporting Emergency Services District #2 decision to protect our health and resources and to limit or deny permits to detention facilities that would create mass strain on personnel or resources."

"15. Discussion and Action: Regarding approving a Resolution supporting Lower Valley Water District denial of services to the proposed Department of Homeland Security proposed detention facility."

Both items were proposed by San Elizario Alderperson Place 5 Thomas Black.

ABC-7 reached out to the City of San Elizario, the Emergency Services District #2, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for comment and for interviews.

A spokesperson with DHS sent us the following written statement:

“As with any transition, we are reviewing agency policies and proposals. As Secretary Mullin said in his confirmation hearing: ‘I will work with the community leaders and make sure that we are delivering for the American people what the President set out… We want to work with community leaders. We want to be good partners.’”

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 5 and 6.

Article Topic Follows: On the Border

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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