Industry leaders in Juárez raise concerns over USMCA reviews

CIUDAD JUÁREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) -- Several business and industry leaders on the border are raising concerns over the recent reviews of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) agreement, as it will start new reviews every year until it ends in 2036.

ABC-7 spoke with the regional delegate in Chihuahua for the National Association of Importers and Exporters of the Mexican Republic (ANIERM), Marcelo Vázquez Tovar, who shared his perspective on the challenges and opportunities this scenario presents for our local and national economy.

Vázquez Tovar said Mexico faces challenges and opportunities due to a possible non-renewal of trade agreements by the United States. In response, Mexico has an opportunity to transition toward producing its own components for the maquiladora industry, aiming to reduce dependence on external supplies.

Vázquez Tovar said this announcement, made as the USMCA draws to a close, creates a sense of uncertainty. However, he also described it as a turning point for seeking greater certainty and developing stronger, more reasonable strategies.

Despite potential trade shifts, Ciudad Juárez's economy is expected to maintain its dynamism due to its robust productive capacity.

The city's labor market is anticipated to undergo readjustment processes, similar to those experienced in other regions of Mexico. This regrouping presents an opportunity for Mexico to transition toward producing its own components for the maquiladora industry, rather than depending exclusively on external supplies.

To address this scenario, collaboration among various chambers of commerce, associations and the government is vital. This partnership will provide firsthand information to support ANIERM members in developing new components and establishing specialized workshops.

Vázquez Tovar also emphasized although this situation presents significant challenges, it does not represent an “end of the world,” but rather a period of readjustment.

Mexico possesses the necessary elements to develop this productive capacity," Vázquez said. "From ANIERM, the commitment is to keep members informed and work in coordination to strengthen the region's productive sovereignty, transforming current challenges into a stage of industrial maturity for Mexico."

This industrial transition is projected to take a 10-year period to complete. ANIERM plans to continue working in coordination to strengthen the region's productive sovereignty.

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