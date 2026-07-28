‘Camp East Montana is NOT closing:’ ICE extends detention facility contract

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to keep Camp East Montana open for at least another year with Amentum Services, according to documents published last Wednesday. It argued full and open competition can't be used, and no other contractor can meet the agency's needs in the documents.

ICE plans to extend the contract with Amentum Services at a possible cost of $776 million, according to a notice.

Amentum was initially awarded the contract in March, which was at $452 million. The company took over Camp East Montana after the previous contractor, Acquisition Logistics, had its contract reviewed.

Amentum's contract will be more than $1.2 billion if it operates the detention facility through September 2027, according to documents.

"The acquisition is critical to maintaining uninterrupted detention operations following contract termination, ensuring ICE’s statutory mandate for the custody and removal of individuals subject to immigration proceedings," ICE said in the notice.

The notice also said the contractor must "demonstrate the capacity for rapid operational transition and sustained adherence to all regulatory and performance requirements."

Acquisition's contract was worth $1.2 billion and was set to expire in September 2027.

In the notice, ICE said Amentum meets the qualifications to provide "uninterrupted detention and facility management services at Camp East Montana."

ICE also mentioned a lack of alternative bedspace available nationwide, and said no other contractor can provide services without "significant risk to detainee welfare."

The agency said it tried looking into a different provider or moving detainees, but determined those choices "impracticable."

In addition to risking detainees' well-being, the notice said a lapse in contract could expose the government to substantial operational, legal and humanitarian risks.

"Therefore, Amentum is the only available responsible source that can fulfill the agency's immediate and critical requirements," the notice said. "The sole source action is necessary to maintain continuity of operations, protect detainee welfare, and uphold ICE's statutory mandate."

ICE said the government will continue to surveil the marketplace and conduct market research to look for possible measures for removing or overcoming competition barriers in future acquisitions.

In addition, the agency said it will monitor industry developments and Performance Work Statement (PWS) to make sure it meets operational needs and doesn't restrict competition.

A DHS spokesperson sent ABC-7 the following statement:

“Camp East Montana is NOT closing. ICE has contracted with a new provider following the termination of the old contract inherited from the Department of War. ICE is always looking at ways to improve our detention facilities to ensure we are providing the best care to illegal aliens in our custody.

This new contractor will allow Camp East Montana to continue abiding by the highest detention standards WITH the ability to provide MORE medical care on-site. This contract also allows more on-site staff and a PRECISE quality assurance surveillance plan. ICE will have even more oversight of the contractors at this facility. Far from closing, Camp East Montana is upgrading.

Amentum has been a close partner with ICE in managing Camp East Montana, and was best suited to take over as the prime government contractor for this facility. The contract was awarded on March 13 and is currently in effect.

Amentum’s size, maturity and pedigree make them the right partner at the right time and we will work closely with them in their implementation of higher standards of medical care, more thorough case processing and intake procedures, and delivery of performance requirements according to well-defined accountability measures.”