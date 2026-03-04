Rep. Escobar responds to reported closure of Camp East Montana

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Rep. Veronica Escobar (D - Texas) says she will still seek accountability from the federal agencies and contractors involved in the operation of Camp East Montana in response to reports that ICE will be shutting it down.

The Washington Post cites internal ICE documents on plans to cease operations at the immigration detention facility on Fort Bliss land. ABC-7 has reached out to ICE and DHS for confirmation.

Rep. Escobar released the following statement:

“The Trump administration has used El Paso as ground zero for its sick, twisted immigration enforcement policies for years, and Camp East Montana is no different. It represents the epitome of fraud, waste, abuse, and the exploitation of human suffering at the hands of private prison corporations and the Trump administration.

“Camp East Montana should have never opened. The $1.24 billion cost for this facility could have been used for healthcare, nutrition programs, and a litany of other things to improve our society and our country. Instead, it promoted the dehumanization of immigrants and lined the pockets of a corrupt, incompetent private prison corporation.

“While reports of its closure are cause for a sigh of relief, it does not mean an end to my determination to seek accountability, both for Acquisition Logistics and DHS. It also does not mean the Trump administration will not continue to exploit El Paso for their immigration enforcement purposes - including with the administration’s purchase of warehouses in Socorro. Our community must remain vigilant and committed to the continued fight while rejoicing that this dark chapter is over.”