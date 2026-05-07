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BTS Countdown

BTS members take on the Sun City

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Published 11:17 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- After selling out two shows at the Sun Bowl Stadium, Korean pop boy band BTS shared their journey around El Paso.

From stunning views to local bites, the members posted social media pictures of them enjoying some Sun City landmarks and businesses.

Kim Namjoon, also known as RM, soaked up the sun at Tom Lea Park and Mission Hills Park. Photos showed him enjoying a book in the West El Paso park.

Min Yoongi, who performs under the name Suga, posted photos of his first visit to the Sun Bowl before the concerts.

The group broke a sweat at Serve Pickleball and Kitchen, according to social media posts.

When they needed to grab a bite to eat, BTS members enjoyed ramen at Kaedama near the UTEP campus. The group also ate at Rib Hut.

One of the members also captured El Paso's way of recognizing BTS' impact on local fans: the Star on the Franklin Mountains, which shined purple, the fanbase's key color.

Article Topic Follows: BTS Countdown

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