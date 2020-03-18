El Paso’s Cielo Vista Mall closing at 7 p.m. due to virus concerns

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Simon Property Group, operator of El Paso's Cielo Vista Mall, is temporarily closing the mall due to the coronavirus.

The company, which is the largest owner of shopping malls in the nation, made the announcement Wednesday that it would close all of its malls in the U.S.

The closure at the Cielo Vista Mall will take effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday and last through at least March 29.

A statement from the company said the closure decision was made after extensive discussions with federal, state and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of coronavirus.

"The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities," said David Simon, the chairman and CEO.