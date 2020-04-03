Food trucks enforcing El Paso’s social distance requirements to stay in business

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- With restaurants being closed except for takeout, some have wondered what regulations food trucks have to follow to remain open.

In the city of El Paso's local emergency directive, it states that food trucks may continue to operate, but only if food truck operators enforce compliance with social distancing requirements among employees and customers waiting to order or receive their order.

Much like with restaurants, the city order prohibits food truck patrons from eating their food onsite.

ABC-7 on Friday toured food trucks at the corner of Upper Valley and Artcraft and observed employees wearing gloves but not masks; there is no requirement that they wear masks.

"We are taking the proper precautions. We are using gloves and are trying keep people six feet away from each other," said food truck owner Arturo Nevares. "We are closing the window as soon as we are done with a customer. We are also taking food to their cars so that people don't have to be standing next to each other."

Customer Carlos Redes said he felt food trucks are more convenient as well as safer than restaurants for ordering to-go food.

"It's kind of safe with the food trucks because you can wait in your car," he said. "Probably easier and a little faster too, because if you order from restaurants and some other places they take longer sometimes."