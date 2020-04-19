Amazon is using thermal cameras for coronavirus temperature checks

Biz/Tech

Amazon has started using thermal cameras at its operations facilities to screen workers for fevers, a common symptom of the novel coronavirus.

The move comes after a number of cases were reported at Amazon facilities such as Washington, California and New York, and a slew of organized walkouts by workers over coronavirus safety.

Amazon has installed thermal cameras at its “operations locations,” according to a statement that was emailed CNN Business. The thermal cameras require less contact and work quicker than the forehead cameras Amazon originally introduced. The employee entrances of several Whole Foods locations will also be equipped with the new devices.

“We implemented daily temperature checks in our operations locations as an additional preventative measure to support the health and safety of our employees who continue to provide a critical service in our communities,” said Amazon spokesperson, Kristen Kish in a statement. “We are now implementing the use of thermal cameras for temperature screening to create a more streamlined experience at some of our sites.”

The tech behomoth says it has made more than 150 process changes. This includes enhanced sanitation cleanings and deploying face masks to workers across its US and European networks, as well as its Whole Foods Market stores.

Amazon SVP, Jay Carney told CNN that the company is in its “early days” of assembling a lab to develop a test for Covid-19. The company has added over 200,000 additional workers to meet increased demand onset by the coronavirus pandemic.