FBI warns Borderland parents to stay vigilant against cyber threats, fake apps during online learning

El Paso, Texas -- As Borderland kids head back to the virtual classroom for the start of school, the FBI warns parents to stay vigilant for online predators and cyber attackers.

Most parents are worried about making sure their Internet connection is good and their children get as much as possible from their online classes.

But FBI experts warn there are lots of threats that parents need to be leery of.

“There’s a lot of parents that don’t have a clue,” said FBI computer specialist Tomas Armendariz. “They don’t know there’s fake apps, that can be something malicious.”

There are no specific scams right now to be worried about, but there are lots of everyday threats, Armendariz said.

Parents should protect their personal information and hardware by making sure their children know the rules of Internet safety.

Make sure they understand not to download any app or program that’s not familiar.

Kids also should use their laptops exclusively for schoolwork.

And no matter how young or old, be present with them and even look over their shoulders from time to time.