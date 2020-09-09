Las Cruces Walmart store previously closed due to virus cases has another outbreak

Biz/Tech

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico work safety regulators confirmed Wednesday that they were involved in a "rapid response" effort due to coronavirus exposure at a Walmart store in Las Cruces that had previously been shutdown.

One employee tested positive last week at the store on Rinconada Boulevard and eleven others identified as close contacts are currently quarantined and being tested, the New Mexico Environment Department said.

The store was disinfected after the worker who contracted the virus was identified on Sept. 4, officials said.

Back in July, that same store was briefly closed by the NMED after four workers became infected and Walmart's compliance with state's virus protocols came under scrutiny for alleged violations.

The store remains open following this latest case and officials indicated that Walmart was currently cooperating with the state.