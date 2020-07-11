Las Cruces Walmart forced to close after 4 employees test positive for virus

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The state of New Mexico is forcing an east Las Cruces Walmart to close after four employees tested positive for Covid-19 over the last three weeks, according to a statement issued Saturday.

The state will also require the store on Rinconada Boulevard to test all its workers and "thoroughly" disinfect the building. Anyone who has visited the store since June 22nd is urged to get tested for the virus.

That location employees more than 400 people, according to the Occupational Health and Safety Bureau of the New Mexico Environment Department.

On Saturday morning, the state "posted a notice of imminent and substantial endangerment to employees and the public," according to the news release.

According to the state, Walmart does not require employees who test positive to self-quarantine for two weeks, "nor do they notify individuals who came into close personal contact with such employees to get tested."

The news release did not specify when that location can reopen.

To file a workplace complaint in New Mexico, email complaints.OSHA@state.nm.us or call 505-476-8700.