El Paso businesses caught in the middle of tug-of-war over shutdown order

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas -- Some El Paso business owners say they don't know what to think, especially after different agencies announced they would enforce or not enforce the county's shutdown order.

“In this day and age, we can't really trust what we’re hearing," said Lizzie Martinez, owner of Sun City Athletic Club, a gym in the Upper Valley.

Martinez says her gym is following health protocols to the max.

Martinez has chose to stay open and stick with Mayor Dee Margo's view, but after hearing the Sheriff's Office would be enforcing the mandate she's left confused.

“It's just one thing and other, and it’s like who do we listen to, but I’m not going to go until the freaking take me out of the building,” she said.

On the other hand, Chef Raul Gonzalez, owner of Rulis' International Kitchen in west El Paso chose to close dine-in services.

He said he’s erring on the side of safety, but is just as confused as to what to make of the differing opinions, calling them "vague."

“I know that there's been a lot of back and forth, but ultimately what we’re looking at are the hospitalization numbers," he said.

“I made my choice. I have a customer base, because I've been around for a long time, that support my choice,” he explained.