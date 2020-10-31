El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says judge’s virus shutdown order is legal, will be enforced

El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office on Saturday morning said County Judge Ricardo Samaniego's order shutting down non-essential businesses due to a massive coronavirus outbreak is vaild and would be enforced by deputies effective immediately in both the county and city.

"... it is clear that the County Judge’s order is in fact legal and enforceable. As such, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office will be enforcing all the provisions in the new order," said a statement issued just hours after El Paso County Attorney JoAnne Bernal outlined in memo her view that Texas state law grants the judge disaster declaration powers that the governor cannot take away.

Samaniego said he imposed his order due to soaring Covid-19 infections, which soared again Saturday morning as county health officials announced a new daily case record of 1,643 as well as an all-time high of El Pasoans hospitalized on ventilators. It was a fact not lost on the Sheriff's Office.

"Covid infections are out of control and continue to skyrocket with no end in sight. We are hopeful that the citizens of El Paso will understand the seriousness of this issue and voluntarily comply with the Judge’s order. Otherwise enforcement action will be taken," the sheriff's statement said.

The decision by the Sheriff's Office comes less than 24 hours after the El Paso Police Department had refused to enforce the judge's order, citing an advice letter from the state attorney general questioning the legality of the order. It was unclear how the differing views might impact cooperation between the two law enforcement agencies.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton felt strongly enough in his view that he joined a group of El Paso businesses suing the judge over the order, claiming the judge's edict isn't valid because it didn't have the governor's support. Samaniego has said only a court has the authority to overturn his directive, which he doesn't believe will occur.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo on Friday had encouraged local businesses to stay open and said he wouldn't direct the city police to enforce the judge's order, citing the AG's letter which he had requested. However, the county attorney's legal opinion said Margo is required to follow the judge's directive under state law which makes clear that the mayor is outranked by the judge.