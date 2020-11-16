Walmart using drones to deliver Covid-19 test kits to El Paso homes

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso is getting a pilot program where Walmart and several partners are teaming up to use drones to deliver Covid-19 test kits to homes in the Sun City.

Drone deliveries will launch from the El Paso Walmart Supercenter at 1850 N. Zaragoza Road to single-family homes within a mile and a half of the store.

Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and DroneUp plans to hold a demonstration on Tuesday morning to kick off the launch of the pilot program.

Drone delivery will be available while supplies last Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Once delivered, patients will do a self-administered nasal swab in the privacy of their own home. Patients will then ship the sample to Quest Diagnostics using a pre-paid shipping envelope.

They will receive their test results from Quest using an online portal or app.

To be eligible for drone delivery, you must live within a mile and half of the Walmart store on North Zaragoza and request a drone delivery appointment through GetDroneTest.com.

There is no delivery cost for people who quality for at-home test kits. Patients must also meet U.S. Centers for Disease Control, state and local guidelines for testing and must be at least 18 years old.