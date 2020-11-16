Walmart using drones to deliver Covid-19 test kits to El Paso homes
EL PASO, Texas – El Paso is getting a pilot program where Walmart and several partners are teaming up to use drones to deliver Covid-19 test kits to homes in the Sun City.
Drone deliveries will launch from the El Paso Walmart Supercenter at 1850 N. Zaragoza Road to single-family homes within a mile and a half of the store.
Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and DroneUp plans to hold a demonstration on Tuesday morning to kick off the launch of the pilot program.
Drone delivery will be available while supplies last Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Once delivered, patients will do a self-administered nasal swab in the privacy of their own home. Patients will then ship the sample to Quest Diagnostics using a pre-paid shipping envelope.
They will receive their test results from Quest using an online portal or app.
To be eligible for drone delivery, you must live within a mile and half of the Walmart store on North Zaragoza and request a drone delivery appointment through GetDroneTest.com.
There is no delivery cost for people who quality for at-home test kits. Patients must also meet U.S. Centers for Disease Control, state and local guidelines for testing and must be at least 18 years old.
Comments
5 Comments
How friggin foolish!
Quest Labs have the highest rate of bungled testing of any lab in the nation.
On top of that, and an even better reason not to use them, I think they are largely Republican controlled. Decent Americans should shun Republican owned businesses if at all possible.
Piss off, loser!
Says the loser.