Las Cruces Walmart, Albertsons & Texas Roadhouse locations facing 2-week shutdowns due to virus cases

Biz/Tech

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces big-box retailer, a major grocer and a popular restaurant were all ordered Wednesday to shut down for two weeks due to Covid-19 outbreaks involving employees, state officials said.

The locations targeted by the closure orders were identified as the Walmart Supercenter at 3331 Rinconada Boulevard, the Albertsons at at 2551 E. Lohman Avenue and the Texas Roadhouse at 2200 E. Lohman Avenue.

It marks the second time the state has directed the Rinconada Walmart to shut down over virus concerns; the prior time was back in July.

The New Mexico Environment Dept. said all three businesses are not allowed to re-open until Dec. 2.

Under the state's existing health mandates, restaurants, breweries, retail stores, gyms and other businesses are required to close for two weeks if they have more than four separate incidents of Covid-19 among employees within a 14-day period. Those businesses that have had at least two outbreaks are listed on the state’s watch list.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has previously said the restrictions are not meant to punish businesses but rather curb what have become "out of control" virus spread rates in New Mexico.