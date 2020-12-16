Taco Bell is bringing back Nacho Fries after trimming its menu

Biz/Tech

Taco Bell is adding three items back to its menu, just a few months after it axed a number of them because of the pandemic.

The chain is bringing back Nacho Fries, the Loaded Nacho Taco and the Bacon Club Chalupa for a limited time beginning December 24. Taco Bell acknowledged in its release that it had previously trimmed its menu, but said that bringing back the spicy fries proves that “beloved innovations can always make a comeback.”

Nacho Fries were first introduced in 2018 and have been brought back on various occasions since then. They now cost $1.39 — up from a $1 when they were rolled out two years ago.

The additions follow Taco Bell’s decision to twice reduce the number of items it offers during the summer. Still gone from the menu are the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza, 7-Layer Burrito, and Spicy Potato Soft Taco as well as other items.

Reducing the menu was necessary to “create a more efficient Taco Bell experience” during the pandemic, the company said. Competitors also eliminated a number of items as a way to shed complexities and costs, and push simpler or more popular items at a time when conserving cash is crucial for restaurant operators.

Slowly, the big chains have begun adding to their menus. McDonald’s debuted a new line of McCafé pastries, Wendy’s rolled out a new chicken sandwich and Popeyes added chocolate beignets.

Taco Bell, owned by Yum! Brands, is in the midst of other pandemic-induced changes including a new restaurant design that emphasizes the drive-thru and limits human interaction.