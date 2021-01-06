More financial assistance is now available for small businesses in El Paso

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — More financial assistance is now available to small businesses and non-profits in El Paso County. The county has made $10 million available for loans, grants and technical assistance. Applications went live on Tuesday.

To qualify, businesses and non-profits must be within either city or county limits, demonstrate a negative impact due to COVID-19 and have implemented a health and safety policy in line with the County Judge’s orders.

$6 million dollars has been allocated for small businesses and non-profits outside of city limits, but within El Paso County. $4 million has been allocated for those within the city.

The financial assistance can come through a grant, loan or technical assistance. For more information on who can qualify and to apply, click here.

The Better Business Bureau Paso del Norte is hosting a Facebook Live to explain the process at noon Wednesday.