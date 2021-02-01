El Paso Electric joins with faith groups to help those who have fallen behind on utility bills during pandemic

Biz/Tech

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso Electric, the El Paso Community Foundation and the faith community of El Paso are joining together to help people who have been hard hit by the pandemic and fallen behind on their electric bill.

The Bright Hearts of El Paso Fund was created to help El Paso County residents who have fallen behind on their electric bill payments.

The fund will cover a portion of the down payment needed to set up a payment plan.

As part of this effort, El Paso Electric will match ever dollar donated to the Bright Hearts of El Paso. The goal is to raise $500,000 before the match, or $1 million total.

According to the electric company, more than 40,000 customers are behind on their bills in El Paso. Of those, 9,000 are behind by their bills three months or more and could be at risk for disconnection.

Donations may be made at epcf.org/brighthearts.